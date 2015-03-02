March 2 Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Buys land for 3.3 million lira ($1.3 million) to construct warehouse facility

* Secures loan from Kuveyt Turk to finance purchase, with 9.5 years maturity