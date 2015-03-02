BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
March 2 EEMS Italia SpA :
* Said on Saturday that the Court in Rieti opened the composition with creditors procedure for the company
* The court in Rieti authorized the continuation of the company's business and the acceptance of the binding offer of Gala Holding
* The court in Rieti appointed Francesca Vitale supervising judge and Enrico Santilli court commissioner for the company and ordered the meeting of creditors for April 28
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.