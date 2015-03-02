Chinese developers look for alternative fundraising strategies
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Ireland Plc
(Intesa Sanpaolo)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 9,2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 60 basis points
Issue price 99.9700
Reoffer price 99.9700
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 61 basis points
Payment Date March 9,2015
Lead Manager(s) IMI & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
