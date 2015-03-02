BRIEF-Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
May 8Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd :
March 2Latvijas Balzams AS :
* Reported on Friday FY 2014 revenue 73.8 million euros ($82.8 million) vs 70.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 7.1 million euros vs 6.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd :
MELBOURNE, May 7 Battery makers worldwide are watching to see whether Australia's most wind power-dependent state can keep the lights on by installing grid-scale batteries by December, which could help drive the growth of renewable energy across Australia and Asia.