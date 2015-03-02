(Corrects name of finance vice-chairman to Krzysztof Ducal in first bullet. Adds additional bullet about new role of Roman Durka)

March 2 Sygnity SA :

* Krzysztof Ducal appointed vice-chairman of management board, to be responsible for company's finances

* Roman Durka appointed vice-chairman of management board to oversee structural reorganisation in relation to growth strategy