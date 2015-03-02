METALS-Copper drops as China data looms, inventories rise
SYDNEY, May 8 Copper retreated in early Asian trade, with high inventories weighing on prices in both London and Shanghai markets ahead of key Chinese trade data on Monday.
Mar 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Delphi Automotive Plc
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2025
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.54
Reoffer price 99.54
Yield 1.55 pct
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Deutsche Bank & JPM
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing New York
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
ISIN XS1197775692
May 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to $4 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators, according to people familiar with the matter.