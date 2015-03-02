BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
March 2 La Seda De Barcelona Sa En Liquidacion :
* Says H2 net sales 104,000 euros ($116,262) versus 95,000 euros year on year
* H2 net loss 130.4 million euros versus loss 438.4 million euros year on year
* FY 2014 EBITDA negative 55 million euros versus negative 84.5 million euros (restated) year on year
* Net debt at end Dec. 625.3 million euros versus 616.2 million euros year on year
* Sees to end insolvency proceedings for packaging division in mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.