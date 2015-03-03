BRIEF-Genomic Vision Q1 total revenue from activity down at 0.5 million euros
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE FROM ACTIVITY EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 3 Ipsen SA :
* Reports full year sales of 1.27 billion euros ($1.42 billion), up 5.7 percent
* Full year profit from continuing operations is 154.5 million euros, up 8.6 percent
* Proposes dividend of 0.85 euro per share, up 0.05 euro year-on-year
* Expects fiscal year 2015 specialty care drug sales growth year-on-year between 8.0 percent and 10.0 percent
* Expects fiscal year 2015 primary care drug sales decline year-on-year between 3.0 percent and 0.0 percent
* Expects fiscal year 2015 core operating income between 19.0 percent and 20.0 percent of sales, excluding any major further deterioration of economic environment in Russia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pYI4Kt) Further company coverage: