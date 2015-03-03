UPDATE 1-Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
March 3 Admiral Capital A/S :
* Announced on Monday final results of Kvalitena Danmark's voluntary offer for shares in Admiral Capital
* Said Kvalitena Danmark received acceptances for 2,000,000 A-shares and 3,699,602 B-shares in Admiral Capital
* Said following completion of the offer Kvalitena Danmark holds 4,000,000 A-shares and 10,949,602 B-shares in Admiral Capital, corresponding to about 25.96 pct of Admiral Capital's share capital and 54.43 pct of voting rights Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regulator says positive that capital invested in banks (Updates with full quote, background)
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE TOULOUSE BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)