March 3 Admiral Capital A/S :

* Announced on Monday final results of Kvalitena Danmark's voluntary offer for shares in Admiral Capital

* Said Kvalitena Danmark received acceptances for 2,000,000 A-shares and 3,699,602 B-shares in Admiral Capital

* Said following completion of the offer Kvalitena Danmark holds 4,000,000 A-shares and 10,949,602 B-shares in Admiral Capital, corresponding to about 25.96 pct of Admiral Capital's share capital and 54.43 pct of voting rights Source text for Eikon:

