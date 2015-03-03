UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
March 3AS Roma SpA :
* Reported on Monday H1 2014/2015 revenue of 107.1 million euros ($119.9 million) versus 57.5 million euros year ago
* H1 2014/2015 EBITDA of 33.7 million euros versus 18.1 million euros year ago
* H1 2014/2015 net profit of 8.6 million euros versus a loss of 3.4 million euros year ago
* Said net profit increase is due to participation in the UEFA Champions League, that generated proceeds of 49.2 million euros
* Said that the result for the year, while continuing to be provided at a loss, should confirm the improvement trend of the last two years, with a substantial improvement compared to result at June 30, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.