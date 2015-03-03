UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
March 3 Mewa SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2014 revenue 6.1 million zlotys ($1.6 million) versus 6.5 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 operating loss was 1.1 million zlotys versus a loss of 3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit was 4.3 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7124 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.