March 3Olidata SpA :

* Learned on Monday the final outcome of the procedure opened by Autonomous Region of Sardinia, for the rental of equipment and multifunction printers with low environmental impact, related and optional services for document flow management, maintenance of equipment owned by the administration and delivery of materials

* In the coming weeks Olidata will conclude with the Autonomous Region of Sardinia a 60-month contract to accept delivery orders for a maximum amount of 4.3 million euros ($4.82 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)