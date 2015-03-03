March 3Olidata SpA :
* Learned on Monday the final outcome of the procedure
opened by Autonomous Region of Sardinia, for the rental of
equipment and multifunction printers with low environmental
impact, related and optional services for document flow
management, maintenance of equipment owned by the administration
and delivery of materials
* In the coming weeks Olidata will conclude with the
Autonomous Region of Sardinia a 60-month contract to accept
delivery orders for a maximum amount of 4.3 million euros ($4.82
million)
($1 = 0.8923 euros)
