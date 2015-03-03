March 3Banco di Sardegna SpA :
* Reported on Monday full year 2014 net profit of 35.8
million euros ($40.12 million) versus 17.5 million euros year
ago
* Full year 2014 net interest income of 277.4 million euros,
up 0.5 pct on a comparable basis versus 2013
* Full year net impairment losses on loans and other
financial assets at 116.6 million euros, up 10.4 pct on
comparable basis
* Tier 1 ratio at 19.93 pct
* Proposes to pay 0.27 euros per savings share, 0.30 euros
per preference share and 0.21 euros per ordinary share as a full
year dividend
