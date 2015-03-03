March 3 Henri Maire SA :

* Reported on Monday that it has decided, together with Groupe Boisset and Jean-Luc Pierre, that Groupe Boisset will be allowed to initiate in the coming weeks a tender offer for the Henri Maire shares followed by a squeeze out

* Further details of this tender offer will be given in an upcoming press release

* Announces Gilles Seguin was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors

