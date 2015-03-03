UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
March 3 Henri Maire SA :
* Reported on Monday that it has decided, together with Groupe Boisset and Jean-Luc Pierre, that Groupe Boisset will be allowed to initiate in the coming weeks a tender offer for the Henri Maire shares followed by a squeeze out
* Further details of this tender offer will be given in an upcoming press release
* Announces Gilles Seguin was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors
Source text: bit.ly/1DBL3Vy
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.