UPDATE 1-CEO pay still dwarfing pay of U.S. workers - union report
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 9 A wide and longstanding gap between the earnings of U.S. CEOs and workers shows no signs of narrowing, according to a labor group analysis released on Tuesday.
March 3 Nurol Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Reported on Monday FY 2014 revenue of 6.5 million lira ($2.6 million) versus 8.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 31.6 million lira versus loss 17.3 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.5120 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 9 A wide and longstanding gap between the earnings of U.S. CEOs and workers shows no signs of narrowing, according to a labor group analysis released on Tuesday.
PARIS, May 9 The world's largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap said on Tuesday there was "good solid demand" for the wide-body jets, after concerns surfaced in the U.S. about weak demand for the most widely traded types of jets.