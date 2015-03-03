UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
March 3 Variant SA :
* Said on Monday Q4 revenue was 5.6 million zlotys ($1.5 million) versus 5.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 operating profit was 691,000 zlotys versus loss of 1.5 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 652,000 zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7153 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.