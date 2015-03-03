UPDATE 1-CEO pay still dwarfing pay of U.S. workers - union report
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 9 A wide and longstanding gap between the earnings of U.S. CEOs and workers shows no signs of narrowing, according to a labor group analysis released on Tuesday.
March 3 Techmadex SA :
* Said on March 2 that Podlaskie Province (Voivodeship) terminated a contract signed on Aug. 14, 2013, with the company's unit, BioGP Energia Sp. z o.o. for realization of a project
* The project aimed at using modern technologies in the field of renewable energy sources
* The contract was ended due to BioGP Energia's failure to deliver required documents and decision not to proceed with the project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 9 A wide and longstanding gap between the earnings of U.S. CEOs and workers shows no signs of narrowing, according to a labor group analysis released on Tuesday.
PARIS, May 9 The world's largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap said on Tuesday there was "good solid demand" for the wide-body jets, after concerns surfaced in the U.S. about weak demand for the most widely traded types of jets.