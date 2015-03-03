March 3 LSI Software SA :

* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2014 revenue of 26 million zlotys ($7 million) versus 30.5 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2014 operating profit was 2.1 million zlotys versus 2.4 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA was 3.9 million zlotys versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2014 net profit of 1.1 mln zlotys versus 2.0 mln zlotys a year ago

($1 = 3.7189 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)