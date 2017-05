March 3 SMT SA :

* Said on Monday Q4 revenue was 71.2 million zlotys ($19.2 million) versus 66.5 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 operating profit was 5.7 million zlotys versus 3 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 5.1 million zlotys versus 8.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 EBITDA was 6.5 million zlotys versus 3.4 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA 31.3 million zlotys versus 32.1 million zlotys forecasted by the company

* FY 2014 net profit 25.2 million zlotys versus 27 million zlotys forecasted by the company

($1 = 3.7179 zlotys)