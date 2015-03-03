March 3 Amplifon SpA :

* Reports full year revenue of 890.9 million euros ($994.60 million), up 7.7 percent year on year

* Full year net income is 46.5 million euros, up 53 percent year on year

* Full year EBITDA is 137.7 million euros, up 17.6 percent year on year

* Proposes full year dividend of 0.043 euro per share