BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues form 483 to Biocon Bangalore facility
FDA issues form 483 dated april 7 to Biocon Bangalore facility
March 3 Amplifon SpA :
* Reports full year revenue of 890.9 million euros ($994.60 million), up 7.7 percent year on year
* Full year net income is 46.5 million euros, up 53 percent year on year
* Full year EBITDA is 137.7 million euros, up 17.6 percent year on year
Proposes full year dividend of 0.043 euro per share
CARACAS, May 9 Venezuela's infant mortality rose 30 percent last year, maternal mortality shot up 65 percent and cases of malaria jumped 76 percent, according to government data, sharp increases reflecting how the country's deep economic crisis has hammered at citizens' health.