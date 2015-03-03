Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date January 15,2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.818
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date March 13,2018
Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS (B&D),Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.375 billion sterling when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0872706881
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)