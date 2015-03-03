Mar 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Arion Banki HF
(Arion Banki)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 12,2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.6370
Reoffer price 99.6370
Reoffer yield 3.241 pct
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 12,2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1199968303
