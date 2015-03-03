BRIEF-Competition Commission of India approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
* Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves Videocon D2H & Dish TV merger
March 3 Trainers' House Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 2.2 million euros ($2.46 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss ex-items 0.3 million euros versus profit 0.4 million euros year ago
* Proposes no 2014 dividend
* Estimates that net sales will be lower than in 2014 as a result of cost saving measures and effects of corporate restructuring
* General economic situation is expected to remain difficult, at least in short term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
