** Italian supercar maker Lamborghini, owned by Volkswagen
Group, expects sales volumes to rise this yr from
the 2,530 vehicles delivered last yr, says Lamborghini CEO
Stephan Winkelmann at the Geneva Motor Show
** Revenues are also seen up in 2015 from last yr's more
than 600 mln euros
** Russia a small market for Lamborghini, co was not
impacted by the market slump there, he adds. The sharp drop in
the oil price may slightly dampen demand in oil-producing
nations, although for now not overly felt by Lamborghini
** Lamborghini is still waiting for approval from Volkswagen
Group to build the SUV, Winkelmann says, and will only project
its launch date once that has happened. Winkelmann had
previously said he expected the SUV could come to market by 2017
or 2018
** Luxury co not benefiting much from the weak euro/dollar
exchange rate given hedging practices in the VW Group
** United States, Greater China, the Middle East and the UK,
Germany and Japan are likely to remain co's main markets this yr
