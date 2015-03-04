Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Croatia, Republic of

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2025

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 97.8450

Reoffer price 97.8450

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARC, ERSTE, JP Morgan & UNI

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB (S&P) &

BB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1117298916

