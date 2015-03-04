Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Roche Holdings INC

Guarantor Roche Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date March 13, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.592

Reoffer price 99.592

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 13, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's) & AA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

