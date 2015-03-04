Mar 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banco Santander SA
(Santander)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 17,2025
Coupon 2.500 pct
Reoffer price 99.0430
Reoffer yield 2.61 pct
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 18,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Santander
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English/Spanish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
