March 5 Andersen & Martini A/S :

* Issued on Wednesday profit warning regarding 2014

* Said now sees 2014 pre-tax loss to be in the range of 13 million - 14 million Danish crowns ($1.92 million - $2.07 million)

* Earlier expected 2014 pre-tax loss of 5 million - 10 million crowns

* Said still sees EBITDA for 2014 to be positive

