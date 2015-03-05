BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
March 5 Andersen & Martini A/S :
* Issued on Wednesday profit warning regarding 2014
* Said now sees 2014 pre-tax loss to be in the range of 13 million - 14 million Danish crowns ($1.92 million - $2.07 million)
* Earlier expected 2014 pre-tax loss of 5 million - 10 million crowns
* Said still sees EBITDA for 2014 to be positive
($1 = 6.7536 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share c$0.06