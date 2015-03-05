BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
March 5 Starbreeze AB :
* Said on Wednesday, PAYDAY 2 is under development for SteamOS
* Said release date will be disclosed at a later time
* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share c$0.06