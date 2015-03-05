BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
March 5 Nichols Plc
* FY sales of 109.2 million stg, a rise of 3.5 percent versus last year
* FY profit before tax (pre-exceptional items) grew by 14.1 percent to 25.7 million stg
* Recommend a final dividend of 15.3 pence per share versus 13.3p last year
* KP Tissue Inc qtrly basic loss per share c$0.06