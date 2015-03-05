March 5 Nichols Plc

* FY sales of 109.2 million stg, a rise of 3.5 percent versus last year

* FY profit before tax (pre-exceptional items) grew by 14.1 percent to 25.7 million stg

* Recommend a final dividend of 15.3 pence per share versus 13.3p last year