March 5 Numericable SFR SA :

* For 2014, Numericable-SFR posted proforma turnover amounting to 11.436 billion euros ($12.63 billion), down by 5 pct compared to 2013

* 2014 proforma adjusted EBITDA, which amounted to 3.1 billion euros, reflected a downturn of 11 pct compared to 2013

* Total capex spent by new group in 2014 amounted to 1,781 million euros, down by 8 pct compared to 2013

* As at end-2014, group's total mobile base was made up of 22,939,000 customers, down slightly by 1.2 pct, compared to levels posted at end-2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9053 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)