March 5 Onxeo SA :

* Said on Wednesday FY proforma net loss of 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) versus 15.3 million euros year ago

* FY proforma revenue 35.3 million euros versus 1.5 milllion euros year ago

* Plans to inititiate Validive phase III trial evaluating its efficacy in 2015

* To enter preliminary phase III trials for Beleodaq drug in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

