BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
March 5 Onxeo SA :
* Said on Wednesday FY proforma net loss of 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) versus 15.3 million euros year ago
* FY proforma revenue 35.3 million euros versus 1.5 milllion euros year ago
* Plans to inititiate Validive phase III trial evaluating its efficacy in 2015
* To enter preliminary phase III trials for Beleodaq drug in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Eyegate submits investigational device exemption (ide) filing for second pilot study of ocular bandage gel