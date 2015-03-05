BRIEF-Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion
* Yacov Kaufman steps down as CFO of Perion; seasoned financial executive Ophir Yakovian to join perion as its CFO
March 5 Mit Mobile Internet Technology SA :
* Said on Wednesday Leszek Kulak resigned from chairman of the management board post as of March 3
* Marta Szymanska, member of the supervisory board, was delegated to act as chairman of the management board
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02