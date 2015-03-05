March 5 Bloober Team SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it completed subscription of its 436,510 series D shares priced at 24 zlotys per share

* On Feb. 25 it allotted 436,510 series D shares with 72.53 pct reduction rate at 24 zlotys per share to 192 investors Source text for Eikon:

(Gdynia Newsroom)