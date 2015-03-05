March 3Cellectis SA :

* Said on Wednesday FY 2014 total revenues amounted to 26.4 million euros ($29.2 million) versus restated figure of 12.7 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 972,000 euros versus restated loss of 56.4 million euros a year ago

($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)