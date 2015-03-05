BRIEF-Stonegate Mortgage Corporation reports Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Stonegate Mortgage Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
March 5 Midven SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Midven Lab sp. z o.o. signed a deal to acquire a 51 pct controlling stake in Dansk Soft Sp. z o.o
* Dansk Soft is a software house and specializes in software development
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stonegate Mortgage Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results
WASHINGTON, May 4 The head of the House of Representatives conservative Freedom Caucus said Republicans were confident that their healthcare overhaul would likely win passage in a vote later on Thursday.