European shares power ahead as Q1 earnings season gathers pace, HSBC jumps
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
** Spirax-Sarco Engineering, a manufacturer of steam control valves and pumps, jumps as much as 7.3 pct in early trade
** Declares a special dividend of 120p/shr after reporting inline full-year results
** Says it has established a wholly-owned company in India and that it expects to start direct sales in mid-2015
** "Progress was strong in Watson-Marlow and the Americas and a new venture in India could boost Asian sales," analysts at Liberum write in a note (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON, May 4 Britain's FTSE held pace with European shares on Thursday, rising on a tide of robust results with heavyweights HSBC and Royal Dutch Shell driving gains, while retailer Next sank as a difficult consumer environment bit into profits.