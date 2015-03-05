Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Whirlpool Corporation

(Whirlpool)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 12,2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.574

Reoffer price 99.574

Reoffer yield 0.712 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 74 bps

Over the Zero percent April 2020 OBL

Payment Date March 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC Bank plc & ING Bank N.V.

Ratings Baa2 (positive outlook)(Moody's) & BBB(stable outlook)(S&P),

Listing New York Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1200845003

