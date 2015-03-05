Mar 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Whirlpool Corporation
(Whirlpool)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 12,2020
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.574
Reoffer price 99.574
Reoffer yield 0.712 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 74 bps
Over the Zero percent April 2020 OBL
Payment Date March 12,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC Bank plc & ING Bank N.V.
Ratings Baa2 (positive outlook)(Moody's) & BBB(stable outlook)(S&P),
Listing New York Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1200845003
