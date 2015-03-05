March 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Berkshire Hathaway INC

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2035

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.6110

Reoffer price 99.6110

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2023

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 99.6140

Reoffer price 99.6140

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

****

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.25 million euro

Maturity Date March 16, 2027

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 98.7250

Reoffer price 98.7250

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

****

Common Terms

Payment Date March 16, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, DB, GS, WFS

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

