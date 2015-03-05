March 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Berkshire Hathaway INC
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2035
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.6110
Reoffer price 99.6110
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2023
Coupon 0.750 pct
Issue price 99.6140
Reoffer price 99.6140
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
****
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.25 million euro
Maturity Date March 16, 2027
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 98.7250
Reoffer price 98.7250
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
****
Common Terms
Payment Date March 16, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, DB, GS, WFS
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
