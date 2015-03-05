BRIEF-Viacom Q2 earnings per share $0.30
* Viacom Inc qtrly filmed entertainment revenues grew 37pct to $895 million
March 5 Pmpg Polskie Media SA :
* Adjust its FY 2014 forecast
* Sees its FY 2014 revenue of 58.4 million zlotys ($15.6 million) versus previously forecasted 64.1 million zlotys forecasted on March 14, 2014
* It sees its FY 2014 EBITDA of 9.7 million zlotys versus previously forecasted 8 million zlotys forecasted on March 14, 2014
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported quarterly profit and revenue that handily beat estimates, helped in part by the success of its latest movie "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage".