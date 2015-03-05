BRIEF-India's Alicon Castalloy to consider preferential share issue to Enkei Corp, Japan
* Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Enkei Corpn, Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 5 Kerevitas Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* FY 2014 revenue of 327.1 million lira ($125.54 million) versus 264.5 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 18.9 million lira versus loss of 43.7 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6056 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported quarterly profit and revenue that handily beat estimates, helped in part by the success of its latest movie "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage".