March 5 Leaders of the Palestine Liberation
Organisation (PLO), led by President Mahmoud Abbas, decided on
Thursday to stop all forms of security coordination with Israel,
Palestinian officials said.
Three members of the Palestinian Central Council, the second
highest Palestinian decision-making body, told Reuters the
decision was taken during the two-day meeting that ended on
Thursday. Decisions by the PLO are usuaully binding on the
Palestinian Authority.
"The council decided to cease all forms of security
coordination with Israel," a PLO official told Reuters.
The decision was certain to provoke Israel. Security
coordination is seen as vital to maintain calm in the West Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)