BRIEF-Bastide le Confort Medical Q3 revenue up 16.9 pct at EUR 56.0 mln
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 56.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
March 6 CellaVision AB :
* Finansinspektionen announced on Thursday that Industrifonden sold its entire stake in CellaVision
* Industrifonden sold 3,587,257 shares in CellaVision decreasing its holding from above 5 pct to 0 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 56.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
PHOENIX, May 11 Kristina Hazelett had cats, birds and hamsters growing up, but she never knew much about dogs until she started serving a several-month jail sentence for drug possession.