BRIEF-Sqli Q1 revenue up 8 pct at EUR 51.2 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 51.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qYqYxs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 6 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG :
* Said on Thursday it resolved to conclude a controlling and profit-and-loss transfer agreement between SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG and subsidiary SNP Consulting GmbH
* Said to submit this for approval to Annual General Meeting which is expected to take place on May 21
* Said approval was requirement for validity of agreement
* Said agreement would have a term of at least five years
* Said in addition, to propose creation of authorised and contingent share capital each up to a maximum of 50 percent of current share capital, i.e. each of 1,869,030 euros ($2 million)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 29.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2r6jHJi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)