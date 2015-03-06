BRIEF-UBI aims to launch 400 mln euro share sale as soon as possible-CEO
May 11 UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah tells media call:
March 6 Orphee SA :
* Said on Thursday that, on Feb 24, Tomasz Tuora sold a 8.03 percent stake (3,100,000 shares) in company to Tadeusz Tuora
* After the transaction, Tomasz Tuora holds a 0.34 percent stake (132,395 shares) in the company
* After the transaction, Tadeusz Tuora raised his stake in the company to 10.39 pct (4,010,000 shares) from 2.36 pct (910,000 shares)
* Tomasz Tuora is company's chairman and Tadeusz Tuora is member of the company's board of directors
* On Feb. 26 TTL 1 Sp. z o.o. bought 15 percent stake (5,791,275 shares) in the company
* Prior to transaction, TTL 1 Sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of the company
* After transaction conducted on Feb. 26 TOTAL FIZ raised its stake in company to 20.40 pct from 9.93 pct (3,834,282 shares)
* TTL 1 Sp. z o.o. is a unit of TOTAL FIZ, a fund managed by IPOPEMA Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA
OTTAWA, May 11 Prices for new housing in Canada rose by 0.2 percent in March from February on gains in Toronto and Vancouver, two of the country's hottest markets in recent years, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.