March 6 Inno-Gene SA :

* Said on Thursday that its unit Centrum Badan DNA sp. z o.o. received 1,040,000 zlotys advance payment from Polska Agencja Rozwoju Przedsiebiorczosci (Polish Agency for Enterprise Development) under its project on medical genetics tests

* The project started in January 2012 and it is co-financed by the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7562 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)