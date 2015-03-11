LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Nordea opted for a triple-tranche offering for its second trip to the Additional Tier 1 market, capitalising on a combination of domestic and international demand to meet its target for the asset class.

It priced a Reg S USD550m perpetual non-call 6.5-year note at 5.25%, an SEK2.25bn perp non-call five FRN at Stibor plus 310bp and a NOK1.25bn perp non-call five FRN at Nibor plus 310bp.

Nordea was the first of the Swedish banks to issue AT1 capital when it sold USD1bn 5.5% non-call five and USD500m 6.125% non-call 10-year deals last September. That left the bank with a target of just under USD1bn of funding to fill its AT1 bucket.

Leads said the combination of three currencies allowed them to create some price tension between the tranches.

"Ultimately, you get the best execution as you're satisfying local demand at an equitable level to dollars, and you give yourself more pricing tension in the dollar space as you're keeping that market relatively undersupplied," a lead said.

Simon Adamson, an analyst at CreditSights, agreed: "There is clearly demand from domestic investors, and the coupons look very cheap (as they often are for banks issuing in local currency) - the equivalent of 3.16% and 4.48%."

He added that it is handy to have capital instruments in these currencies given Nordea's asset split.

The issuer initially gave investors the option of a fourth tranche, a fixed SEK note, but this was later dropped after demand was skewed towards the SEK floater.

"It was a choice between doing a slightly smaller fixed tranche with a floating, but in fact all demand for the fixed was pretty agnostic so we did one larger FRN tranche," the lead said.

IPTs came via BAML, Deutsche, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Nordea as follows: the USD at 5.5% to 5.625% (coupon), the NOK at Nibor plus 325bp area and the SEK fixed and/or floater at MS/Stibor plus 325bp area.

Guidance was revised as books grew. At the first update, the NOK tranche had attracted more than NOK1.25bn of demand and the spread was set at 310bp over Nibor.

Books on the potential dual-tranche SEK reached over SEK3bn and the spreads were set at mid-swaps and Stibor plus 310bp, before the fixed piece was dropped.

The USD500m dollar tranche priced at 5.25%, the tight end of guidance of 5.375% area (+/-12.5bp) on the back of USD3.5bn of orders.

All tranches have an 8% CET1 trigger at the group level and 5.125% on a solo basis.

Allocations were as follows for the USD tranche: UK & Ireland 47%, Nordics 12%, Asia 11%, Switzerland 7%, Italy 5%, France 4% and others 14%. Funds took 58%, hedge funds 16%, insurance & pension funds 12%, banks 8% and others 6%.

Of the SEK tranche, Sweden took 79%, Benelux 4%, Switzerland 4%, UK 4%, Finland 4% and others 5%. Fund managers took 58%, insurance & pension funds 21%, banks 14%, corporations 4% and others 3%.

Of the NOK tranche, Norway took 78%, UK 8%, Switzerland 5%, Benelux 3% and others 6%. Fund managers took 58%, pension funds 23%, banks 15%, corporations 3% and others 1%.

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill)