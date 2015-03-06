March 6 Autobank AG :

* FY 2014 operating profit rose from 31,000 euros ($34,000) to 697,000 euros

* FY 2014 result before minority interests of -5 thousand euros ($5,484) vs -989 thousand euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)