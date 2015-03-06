BRIEF-TBS Group Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 23,000
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 49.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
(Corrects sales figures to millions of euros from thousands of euros)
March 6 ISC Business Technology AG :
* With 16.529 million euros ($18.13 million), FY total external sales of ISC BT group increased by 14 pct compared to the previous year (14.505 million euros)
* FY EBITDA amounted to 585,000, increase of 13 pct over previous year's figure of 517,000 euros
