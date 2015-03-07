LONDON, March 7 British opposition Labour leader
Ed Miliband on Saturday accused Prime Minister David Cameron of
trying to "chicken out" of head-to-head televised debates with
him ahead of a national election on May 7 and said he would take
part with or without Cameron.
Broadcasters had proposed three debates, two of them between
the leaders of seven parties and one between just Miliband and
Cameron, the two people most likely to become prime minister
after May 7, but Cameron has rejected their proposal.
Instead, the Conservative leader has said he would take part
in just one debate, with six other party leaders, a stance
widely seen as a tactic to protect his own high personal ratings
and deprive his main rival of publicity.
In a speech at the annual conference of Labour's Scottish
branch, Miliband said his party had written to the broadcasters
to confirm he would take part in the proposed debates whatever
Cameron did.
Pressure from Miliband and from the broadcasters poses a
dilemma for Cameron, who must decide what would be worse for
him: letting the debates go ahead without him, or backing down
and agreeing to take part after all.
"He says this election is all about leadership, all about
the choice between him and me, and when it comes to a debate
between him and me, he's running scared," Miliband said.
"I say to David Cameron ... You can try to chicken out of
the debates, but don't ever again claim that you provide strong
leadership ... When all people will see is an empty chair, his
claims of leadership will be exposed as empty."
Cameron is isolated over the debates issue, with the other
main party leaders saying they are keen to take part.
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, leader of the Liberal
Democrats who have been the junior coalition partners since
2010, on Saturday accused the Conservatives of "arrogance" for
trying to dictate the terms of the debates.
"If David Cameron is too important or too busy to turn up,
if he doesn't want to defend the record of this coalition
government, then I will," Clegg told the BBC.
The election is the most unpredictable in decades. Labour
and the Conservatives are neck-and-neck in the polls, the Lib
Dems' ratings have collapsed since the last election and three
other parties are enjoying a surge in popularity.
If neither of the two main parties wins an outright majority
of seats in parliament's House of Commons, as seems likely, one
or more of the smaller parties will hold the balance of power
and complex coalition talks will ensue.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing Clelia Oziel)